Air India issues gag order for retired staff

New Delhi: Air India has asked its former employees to avoid making negative public comments about the state-owned airline or risk losing their some post-retirement benefits.

“It has been noticed in the recent past that few retired personnel of Air India are tarnishing the image of the company by posting negative remarks about the company on social networking sites like Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp and also electronic and print media,” Aruna Gopalakrishnan, executive director, said in a 21 June letter to the retired staff and senior Air India management.

Mint has seen a copy of the letter.

Retired Air India staff get free tickets based on availability and some medical benefits.

“It is unacceptable that a person who is availing post-retirement facilities like passage, medical etc from Air India talks against the company,” the executive director wrote, adding, “Retired personnel may be requested to refrain from posting any negative statement about the company. Retired personnel who make such negative comments with the intention of tarnishing the image of the company will themselves be responsible for cessation of their post-retirement facilities. This issues with the approval of chairman and managing director”.