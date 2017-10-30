 Tata Steel returns to profit in Q2, but misses analyst estimates - Livemint
Last Published: Mon, Oct 30 2017. 07 30 PM IST

Tata Steel returns to profit in Q2, but misses analyst estimates

Tata Steel’s profit stood at Rs1,018 crore in the quarter ending 30 September compared with a loss of Rs49.38 crore a year earlier
Vishal Sridhar
Analysts on average had expected Tata Steel to post profit of Rs1,678 crore. Photo: Reuters
Bengaluru: India’s Tata Steel Ltd posted a September quarter profit, boosted by strong volume growth following the ramp-up of its Kalinganagar plant in India.

Net profit was Rs1,018 crore in the quarter ended 30 September, missing analysts’ estimates of a profit of 1,678 crore. The steelmaker had posted a loss of Rs49.38 crore for the same period a year earlier.

Consolidated quarterly total steel deliveries were up 15% to 6.45 million tonnes, with Indian deliveries contributing about 48% of the total. Deliveries from India operations grew 17% year-on-year to 3.08 million tonnes in the quarter.

On Monday, shares of Tata Steel closed 1.03% lower at Rs718.80, ahead of the results, while benchmark Sensex gained 0.39% to end the day at 33,266.16 points.

First Published: Mon, Oct 30 2017. 06 55 PM IST
