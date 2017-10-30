Tata Steel returns to profit in Q2, but misses analyst estimates

Analysts on average had expected Tata Steel to post profit of Rs1,678 crore. Photo: Reuters

Bengaluru: India’s Tata Steel Ltd posted a September quarter profit, boosted by strong volume growth following the ramp-up of its Kalinganagar plant in India.

Net profit was Rs1,018 crore in the quarter ended 30 September, missing analysts’ estimates of a profit of 1,678 crore. The steelmaker had posted a loss of Rs49.38 crore for the same period a year earlier.

Consolidated quarterly total steel deliveries were up 15% to 6.45 million tonnes, with Indian deliveries contributing about 48% of the total. Deliveries from India operations grew 17% year-on-year to 3.08 million tonnes in the quarter.

On Monday, shares of Tata Steel closed 1.03% lower at Rs718.80, ahead of the results, while benchmark Sensex gained 0.39% to end the day at 33,266.16 points.