Yatra signs deal to list Oyo hotels on its platform again

Following the delisting of OYO Rooms, OYO went on to acquire its smaller rival ZO Rooms in February last year for an undisclosed amount.

Bengaluru: Yatra Online Inc., an online travel service provider, will now list OYO Rooms’ hotel inventory on its platform. The companies announced the partnership on Tuesday under which Yatra customers will have an option to book hotels managed by OYO directly on the former’s website.

Apart from booking hotels online, Yatra customers can make changes to their OYO bookings as well as get customer support directly from Yatra. The company said in a statement that the partnership was part of its expansion plans into tier II and III markets in India.

With the new partnership, the NASDAQ-listed company claims to have grown its hotel network to around 70,000 with an additional 3,000 homestays across 130 cities within India.

The development comes almost two years after online travel service providers, including Yatra, MakeMyTrip, and Goibibo delisted OYO Rooms from their platforms.

Following the delisting of OYO Rooms, OYO went on to acquire its smaller rival ZO Rooms in February last year for an undisclosed amount. The deal was led by OYO’s biggest investor SoftBank.

Yatra said that the partnership was primarily signed to provide “more accommodation options” for customers to choose from.

“Customer needs and preferences are constantly evolving. They seek newer ways to make their travel bookings seamless and cost effective. Our partnership with OYO is a firm step in that direction and enables us to deliver a unique proposition to our customers, allowing them to choose from an unmatched variety of travel and accommodation options,” Dhruv Shringi, chief executive officer, Yatra, said in a statement.

Yatra had recently received Rs100 crore (~$15.4 million) in venture debt from InnoVen Capital which also has an investment in OYO. It was touted as the largest venture debt transaction in India. The company also raised $92 million from its NASDAQ listing in December 2016.

Apart from hotel listings, Yatra also provides domestic and international air travel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, inter-city and point-to-point cabs, and cruises.