Hindalco Industries Q2 profit falls 11% to Rs393 crore, misses estimates

Hindalco incurred a one-time expense of Rs106 crore. Photo: Bloomberg

Bengaluru: India’s top aluminium producer, Hindalco Industries Ltd, posted an 11% fall in second-quarter profit, missing street estimates.

Profit fell to Rs393 crore in the three months through 30 September, from Rs440 crore a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected the company to post a profit of 5.26 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters data showed.

The company incurred a one-time expense of Rs106 crore, it said in a filing on Friday.

However, revenue from operations for the company, which also manufactures copper products and fertilisers, rose about 8% to Rs10,308 crore. Reuters