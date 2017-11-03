 Hindalco Industries Q2 profit falls 11% to Rs393 crore, misses estimates - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Companies
Last Published: Fri, Nov 03 2017. 02 35 PM IST

Hindalco Industries Q2 profit falls 11% to Rs393 crore, misses estimates

Hindalco Industries profit fell to Rs393 crore in the three months through 30 September, from Rs440 crore a year earlier
Krishna V Kurup
Hindalco incurred a one-time expense of Rs106 crore. Photo: Bloomberg
Hindalco incurred a one-time expense of Rs106 crore. Photo: Bloomberg

Bengaluru: India’s top aluminium producer, Hindalco Industries Ltd, posted an 11% fall in second-quarter profit, missing street estimates.

Profit fell to Rs393 crore in the three months through 30 September, from Rs440 crore a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected the company to post a profit of 5.26 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters data showed.

The company incurred a one-time expense of Rs106 crore, it said in a filing on Friday.

However, revenue from operations for the company, which also manufactures copper products and fertilisers, rose about 8% to Rs10,308 crore. Reuters

First Published: Fri, Nov 03 2017. 02 34 PM IST
Topics: Hindalco Industries Hindalco Industries Q2 results Hindalco Industries Q2 profit Hindalco Q2 earnings Hindalco profit

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share