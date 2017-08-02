Home » Companies » Management
Last Published: Wed, Aug 02 2017. 09 30 PM IST
Qatar Airways reverses decision to buy into American Airlines
Qatar Airways says it will not proceed with its proposed financial investment in American Airlines , reversing an earlier decision to build a stake of up to 4.75% in the US carrier
New York: Qatar Airways will not proceed with its proposed financial investment in American Airlines , reversing an earlier decision to build a stake of up to 4.75% in the US carrier, the state-owned airline said in a statement.
“Further review of the proposed financial investment, taking into account the latest public disclosure of American Airlines, has demonstrated that the investment no longer meets our objectives,” Qatar Airways said. Reuters
First Published: Wed, Aug 02 2017. 09 30 PM IST
Latest News »
- German carmakers agree to update software in 5.3 million cars, minister says
- UP govt recommends CBI probe into UPPSC results since 2012
- Zoomcar launches one-way self-drive car service
- Urjit Patel placates with rate cut, focus now on Narendra Modi investment push
- Sebi forms panel on FinTech for improving securities market
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Share