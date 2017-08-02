Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Companies » Management
Last Published: Wed, Aug 02 2017. 09 30 PM IST

Qatar Airways reverses decision to buy into American Airlines

Qatar Airways says it will not proceed with its proposed financial investment in American Airlines , reversing an earlier decision to build a stake of up to 4.75% in the US carrier
Alana Wise
Qatar Airways had previously proposed investment in American Airlines. Photo: AFP
Qatar Airways had previously proposed investment in American Airlines. Photo: AFP

New York: Qatar Airways will not proceed with its proposed financial investment in American Airlines , reversing an earlier decision to build a stake of up to 4.75% in the US carrier, the state-owned airline said in a statement.

“Further review of the proposed financial investment, taking into account the latest public disclosure of American Airlines, has demonstrated that the investment no longer meets our objectives,” Qatar Airways said. Reuters

First Published: Wed, Aug 02 2017. 09 30 PM IST

Latest News »

Topics: Qatar Airways American Airlines investment stake sale Qatar

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Share