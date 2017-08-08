Livemint

Kellogg appoints Mohit Anand as MD of India and South Asia operations

Breakfast cereal brand Kellogg India said it has appointed Mohit Anand as managing director for its India and south Asia business
Mohit Anand succeeds Sangeeta Pendurkar, who resigned after a six-year stint at Kellogg India. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint
Mumbai: Breakfast cereal brand Kellogg India Pvt Ltd on Tuesday said it has appointed Mohit Anand as managing director for its India and South Asia business.

He succeeds Sangeeta Pendurkar, who resigned after a six-year stint at Kellogg India. Anand will also be a member of the Kellogg Asia Pacific leadership team. Anand joins Kellogg from Unilever, where he was the global vice-president heading the water purification category for the company based out of London.

He was also associated with Procter & Gamble for 15 years in a variety of assignments including marketing for Asia-Pacific with stints in India, Philippines and Singapore.

