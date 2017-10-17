Kalli Purie appointed vice chairperson of India Today Group

Kalli Purie, at present, is the group editorial director (broadcast and new media) at India Today Group. Photo courtesy: India Today website

New Delhi: India Today Group, which runs news channels India Today and Aaj Tak, on Tuesday named Kalli Purie as the vice chairperson of the company.

Purie, at present, is the group editorial director (broadcast and new media) at India Today Group. As the vice chairperson, she will oversee the editorial and business functions of the group, according to an email from Aroon Purie, founder and editor-in-chief at India Today Group, addressing the employees of the company. Mint has reviewed a copy of the email.

“I am very pleased to appoint Kalli Purie as vice chairperson of the India Today Group. I believe, like me, she has the ability to straddle both editorial and business functions,” Aroon Purie wrote in the email.

Aroon Purie, who has been at the helm of the India Today Group for more than 40 years, wrote that with Poorie’s appointment, he will now be spending time on strategic steering of the group and exploring new opportunities, rather than on day-to-day operations.

“All those who reported to me will now report to VC (vice chairperson). In the new order, the group CFO and the new group CEO, when appointed, will report to the vice-chairperson. The group editorial director (publishing) and group CFO will have a dotted line reporting to me,” Aroon Purie said in the letter.

Kalli Purie, daughter of Aroon Purie, is an Oxford University graduate in politics, philosophy and economics and has been working with India Today in several roles since 1996. She started as a marketing executive and reporter at India Today magazine and since then has worked in different departments of the company.

In July, Ashish Bagga, the group chief executive officer at India Today Group, had stepped down from his position. The company is yet to appoint a new group CEO.