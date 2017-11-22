A leadership programme with a difference

The four-day leadership programme, to be organised by Isha Foundation, allows access to successful key resource leaders for entrepreneurs and business leaders of large corporations as well as small and medium enterprises.

Bengaluru: “If I can’t manage my mind, how will I support, lead and manage others? As a business leader, how should I respond to situations and problems and show the way to people? If I take a break or go on a vacation, will my organization manage without me?”

Vikramjiet Roy went back to work after attending Isha Foundation’s annual leadership workshop for entrepreneurs and experienced business executives in 2016, with answers to these questions and many more that life keeps throwing at entrepreneurs.

“I started looking at myself more closely and it changed the way I interacted with others. I learnt to throw myself entirely into anything I take up and then people who work around me started reacting the same way. It had a profound impact on me,” said Roy, managing director of Gurgaon-based Maccaferri Environmental Solutions Pvt Ltd.

This year, the sixth edition of “INSIGHT: The DNA of Success” programme, organized by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev’s Isha Foundation in Coimbatore, will take place from 23 to 26 November. It will feature Biocon Ltd chairperson and managing director Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Hemant Kanoria, chairman and managing director of Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd, Indian Space Research Organization (Isro) chairman A.S Kiran Kumar, B.S. Nagesh, non-executive vice-chairman of Shoppers Stop Ltd, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd promoter and managing director Ameera Shah, Sanjay Jain, chief innovation officer, Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship (CIIE), and Shailendra Mehta, president and director of MICA, Ahmedabad (formerly known as Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad), among others. Mint is a partner of the programme.

The four-day programme allows access to successful key resource leaders for entrepreneurs and business leaders of large corporations as well as small and medium enterprises.

“It’s a congregation of senior business leaders and the quality of speakers and participants is very high. Last year, I went with an open mind and picked up larger themes in strategy, value proposition and brand building that can be exercised in all industries. It pushes you to think out of the box,” said Pritam Chivukula, co-founder and director, Tridhaatu Realty & Infra Pvt. Ltd who attended it in 2016 and will be participating this year as well.

Chivukula said he is looking forward to the programme this year to interact with new people and “seek clarity on business dilemmas”.

The programme is designed for entrepreneurs who are keen to invest in themselves, promoters of small and medium enterprises, who want to grow their institutions as well as for senior executives from public and private companies seeking to significantly scale up their businesses.

Having lived and studied in the US, Kanika Subbiah, founder of CherryTin Online Pvt. Ltd, says the programme is quite unusual in the manner in which it marries classic business principles and eastern philosophy.

As an online entrepreneur who runs two websites, marriage planning platform weddingwishlist.com and corporate gifting site cherrytin.com, Subbiah says she understood the importance and power of “intuition” from Sadhguru’s teachings and learnt to view competition and partnerships differently.