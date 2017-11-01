Godrej Consumer Q2 net profit up 12% to Rs362 crore
New Delhi: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) on Wednesday reported 12.56% increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs361.95 crore for the September quarter on higher income and volume growth. It had posted net profit of Rs321.54 crore during the July-September quarter of last fiscal, GCPL said in a regulatory filing.
Net sales (including excise duty) of the company during the quarter under review stood at Rs2,496.93 crore as against Rs2,436.64 crore in the year-ago period, up 2.47%. “In India, we remained agile and navigated the GST driven channel disruptions well to deliver 10% volume growth (on a base of 9% growth in 2QFY17), alongside delivering a strong Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) growth of 24%,” GCPL executive chairperson Nisaba Godrej said.
Revenue from Indian operations during the period was Rs1,363.78 crore compared to Rs1,319.46 crore during the same period last fiscal. Revenues from Indonesia and Africa during the quarter were Rs321.64 crore and Rs557.58 crore respectively, as against Rs367.11 crore and Rs515.20 crore.
“At a consolidated level, our sales grew by 10%, driven by 11% sales growth in India and 9% sales growth in our international business, in constant currency terms,” Godrej said. The company said growth to some extent impacted by weakness in the bottom of pyramid formats like coils, which are more dependent on wholesale channel.
International business delivers constant currency sales growth of 9% driven by Africa, Latin America and Europe, GCPL added. Meanwhile, the company’s board has declared an interim dividend Re1 per share of face value of Re1 each for the financial year 2017-18.
On the outlook, Godrej said: We remain relentlessly focused on becoming more agile, increasing the pace of innovations, enhancing our go-to-market approach and investing in our key talent, to continue to outperform the market and deliver industry-leading returns.” GCPL stock was trading 3.44% up at Rs966.50 on BSE.
