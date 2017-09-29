MRO-TEK to expand business, strengthen focus on 5G wireless technologies

A screen grab of MRO-TEK website

New Delhi: MRO-TEK Realty Ltd, a telecommunications and network product company is set to strengthen focus on optical and 5G wireless technologies and diversify operations in four new verticals - electronic manufacturing services, electronic product refurbishing, homeland security, and projects and solutions, a company executive told Mint.

MRO-TEK will continue to manufacture differentiated products that serve specific applications for service providers, telco carriers, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) segment and e-government projects.

The company is “…upgrading its technology across the board with focus on optical and 5G wireless technologies. You will see several new product lines coming up in the next two quarters — focused on a range of enterprise and WAN applications,” said Sudipto Gupta, CEO of MRO-TEK in an exclusive interview to Mint after the company’s Annual General Meeting on Thursday.

As the telecom industry faces major headwinds from disruptive technologies, pricing from emerging players and pressure on capital spending by telecom and enterprise consumers, MRO-TEK is re-organising and expanding its businesses into a vertical structure with profit-and-loss ownership for each vertical for the first time since its inception in 1984.

Gupta, who joined as the CEO of the company in 5 September plans to use the same infrastructure in multiple shift operations for contract manufacture of specific products. Till date, the company has used their facility to manufacture only their own branded products.

“Our focus is in new generation consumer access products, consumer electronics and devices,” Gupta said confirming that the company has already signed contracts to manufacture Internet of Things (IoT) devices for medical applications, digital meters and IoT device for irrigation applications at its existing facility in Bengaluru.

The factory premises in Electronics City will be used to start refurbishing of multiple products with a MRO-TEK limited warranty.

“Pre-owned device market is large and unorganised in India and this represents an opportunities for us,” Gupta said adding that the company has seen a demand within the traditional channels operating in this space for quality refurbished products at a reasonable cost with limited warranty.

MRO-TEK associated technology companies have developed one of India’s first comprehensive, active analytics enabled Command/Console (C2) platform, which connects to multi-vendor security grids – video surveillance, access control, baggage/object identification, people and vehicular traffic, perimeter walls and border security, the company said in a statement.

“We are working with one of India’s top PSUs to setup a permanent demo facility and to deploy our C2 technology in homeland security,” Gupta said.

The company has also begun to bid for Digital India projects including Smart City opportunities.