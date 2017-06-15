Uber sued by Delhi rape victim for allegedly obtaining her medical records

The Delhi Uber rape case in December 2014 had roiled Uber Technologies in a major controversy in India. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Uber Technologies Inc. was sued on Thursday by a woman who said top executives at the company improperly obtained her medical records after she was raped by a driver in India, according to court documents.

The lawsuit, filed in a California federal court, came as Uber CEO Travis Kalanick announced a leave of absence this week.

Kalanick, under fire for fostering a culture of sexism and rule-breaking, is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit. Reuters