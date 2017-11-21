Portea Medical raises $26m from Sabre, MEMG CDC, others

Portea operates across four major segments in the healthcare space—primary care, chronic disease management, elder care and post-operative care.

Mumbai: Consumer healthcare brand Portea Medical has raised a third strategic round of funding to the tune of $26 million led by new investors Sabre Partners and MEMG CDC.

Portea’s existing investors Accel, International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group and Qualcomm Ventures also participated in the series C round of funding, Portea said in a statement today.

Portea operates across four major segments in the healthcare space—primary care, chronic disease management, elder care and post-operative care. It works with over 50 leading hospital partners, 15 pharma majors and leading insurance companies, it said.

Services offered include physiotherapy, doctor consultations, new mother-and-baby care, specialty pharmacy, nutritional wellness, diabetic care, surgery discovery and tele-consultation.

“In under five years, we have served over 2.5 lakh customers across 16 cities in the country. We look forward to further refining the paradigm for consumer-centric healthcare here,” said Meena Ganesh, MD and CEO of Portea Medical.

“With this funding round, we will add more depth to our services and consolidate our position,” she added. Avendus Capital advised Portea in the latest round of funding.