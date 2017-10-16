Air India privatisation: Govt said to prefer an Indian buyer

The government had decided on Air India privatisation in June this year even as the airline’s debt spiralled to $8.5 billion. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: India would prefer selling state-owned Air India to a domestic buyer, a government official told reporters on Monday, as it finalises the privatisation process.

Earlier this year, the government said it would sell its stake in the loss-making airline but it has yet to decide what to do with the carrier’s debt burden of $8.5 billion.

The government plans to sell the airline’s various businesses—which include ground-handling, domestic operations and international flights—in parts, the official said. Reuters