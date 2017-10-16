Livemint

Last Published: Mon, Oct 16 2017. 06 44 PM IST

Air India privatisation: Govt said to prefer an Indian buyer

The government is finalising the Air India privatisation process in which it will likely sell the airline’s various businesses in parts
Nidhi Verma
The government had decided on Air India privatisation in June this year even as the airline’s debt spiralled to $8.5 billion. Photo: Reuters
The government had decided on Air India privatisation in June this year even as the airline’s debt spiralled to $8.5 billion. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: India would prefer selling state-owned Air India to a domestic buyer, a government official told reporters on Monday, as it finalises the privatisation process.

Earlier this year, the government said it would sell its stake in the loss-making airline but it has yet to decide what to do with the carrier’s debt burden of $8.5 billion.

The government plans to sell the airline’s various businesses—which include ground-handling, domestic operations and international flights—in parts, the official said. Reuters

