Air India privatisation: Govt said to prefer an Indian buyer
The government is finalising the Air India privatisation process in which it will likely sell the airline’s various businesses in parts
New Delhi: India would prefer selling state-owned Air India to a domestic buyer, a government official told reporters on Monday, as it finalises the privatisation process.
Earlier this year, the government said it would sell its stake in the loss-making airline but it has yet to decide what to do with the carrier’s debt burden of $8.5 billion.
The government plans to sell the airline’s various businesses—which include ground-handling, domestic operations and international flights—in parts, the official said. Reuters
First Published: Mon, Oct 16 2017. 06 42 PM IST
Latest News »
- This Indian-origin teenager has become UK’s youngest millionaire
- Nitish Kumar seconds Arun Jaitley on GST push for real estate
- Gold prices up Rs185 on renewed buying, silver crosses Rs40,000 mark
- Sterlite Technologies’ Q2 net profit jumps 40% to Rs71 crore
- Major fire in Delhi’s Mansarovar Garden area, building collapses
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Bharat Financial Inclusion gets its pound of flesh in merger with IndusInd Bank
D-Mart Q2 earnings don’t support valuations, but who cares?
Lupin’s Symbiomix acquisition looks like a step in the right direction
When it comes to moving things, Indians just hit the road
Cost of missing the market boom is skyrocketing
Share