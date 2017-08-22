Livemint

Last Published: Tue, Aug 22 2017. 08 46 PM IST

Balaji Telefilms board approves selling 25% stake to Reliance Industries

PTI
The board of Balaji Telefilms has approved allotment of 2.52 crore equity shares to Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) for a total consideration of Rs413.28 crore.
New Delhi: TV content production company Balaji Telefilms on Tuesday said its board has approved allotment of 2.52 crore equity shares to Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) for a total consideration of Rs413.28 crore.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) board in July approved to pick around 24.9% stake in Balaji Telefilms by acquiring 2.52 crore shares for around Rs413 crore.

The board has approved allotment of 2.52 crore equity shares of face value of Rs2 each at Rs164, including a premium of Rs162 per equity share for a total consideration of Rs413.28 crore, Balaji Telefilms said in a BSE filing.

The Mumbai-based media and entertainment firm had said that proceeds from the transaction would be utilised to further speed up content development initiatives, especially for its over-the-top content platform ALTBalaji, to help it compete with other global and India OTT service providers.

The stock of Balaji Telefilms closed 2.24% down at Rs154.60 on BSE.

First Published: Tue, Aug 22 2017. 08 46 PM IST
Topics: Balaji Telefilms RIL stake sale Mukesh Ambani Balaji Telefilms shares

