Balaji Telefilms board approves selling 25% stake to Reliance Industries

New Delhi: TV content production company Balaji Telefilms on Tuesday said its board has approved allotment of 2.52 crore equity shares to Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) for a total consideration of Rs413.28 crore.

The Mumbai-based media and entertainment firm had said that proceeds from the transaction would be utilised to further speed up content development initiatives, especially for its over-the-top content platform ALTBalaji, to help it compete with other global and India OTT service providers.

The stock of Balaji Telefilms closed 2.24% down at Rs154.60 on BSE.