Air India officials told to conduct random checks at Mumbai, Delhi airports

Air India chief has instructed the designated officials to visit IGIA at night and carry out random checks of all aspects of Ultra Long Range flights before their departure. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: Air India chief Ashwani Lohani has instructed senior officials of the national carrier to visit Mumbai and Delhi airports at midnight by turn for random inspection of cleanliness and upkeep of aircraft before their departure for international destinations.

The instructions came following Lohani receiving a complaint recently about cleanliness of the airline’s Hyderabad-Chicago flight via New Delhi. As part of the three-week long special exercise, which commenced Wednesday, Lohani will visit the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Thursday to inspect all aspects of the aircraft, according to a circular issued by AI on Tuesday.

All station managers/regional managers to personally inspect all Ultra Long Range (ULR)/international flights from their stations for the period up to 18 June every day “without fail”, the circular read.

The officials who have been asked to visit the airport for inspection are functional directors, executive directors as well as general managers. “I received a complaint about the cleanliness and upkeep of flight AI 127 (of date 30 May). Such complaints especially for international flights are not acceptable. It clearly indicates lack attention and cannot be tolerated,” Lohani said in the circular.

He also said the designated officials will visit IGIA at night and do random checks of all aspects of ULR flights before their departure. “The sanctity of the programme needs to be maintained. A brief open page report may be made and submitted to my office the very next day after the inspection,” he said.