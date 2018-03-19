Fingerlix raises Rs8.5 crore from Alteria Capital

Launched in October last year with a targeted corpus of Rs1,000 crore, Alteria Capital announced the first close of the fund at Rs356 crore on 1 March. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: Food startup Fingerlix, which delivers ready-to-cook Indian meals, has raised Rs8.5 crore in venture debt from Alteria Capital Advisors LLP, the latter said on Monday.

This marks the first investment by Alteria Capital, a new debt fund promoted by Ajay Hattangdi and Vinod Murali. Launched in October last year with a targeted corpus of Rs1,000 crore, Alteria Capital announced the first close of the fund at Rs356 crore on 1 March.

Launched in 2016, Fingerlix sells a range of products including batters, mixes, parathas, snacks, Upma Mix and Biryani Mix, among other items. It began delivering in Mumbai and Pune, followed by the national capital region (NCR) and is currently expanding to Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai.

Customers can order from Fingerlix over the phone or through its mobile applications. Its food range is also available at select retail outlets.

Mumbai-based Maverix Platforms Pvt. Ltd, which operates Fingerlix, was started by packaged consumer goods sector veterans Shripad Nadkarni and Shree Bharambe, who had earlier founded MarketGate, a brand consultancy, that was acquired by the Publicis Groupe in 2012. Nadkarni is also an investor in Hector Beverages, the manufacturer of Paper Boat.