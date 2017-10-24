 Infosys Q2 profit rises 3.3% to Rs3,726 crore - Livemint
Last Published: Tue, Oct 24 2017. 06 08 PM IST

Infosys Q2 profit rises 3.3% to Rs3,726 crore

Infosys profit rose to Rs3,726 crore in the three months ended 30 September, from Rs3,606 crore a year earlier
Tanvi MehtaJessica Kuruthukulangara
Revenue from operations rose 1.5% to Rs17,567 crore, says Infosys. Photo: Mint

Bengaluru: Infosys Ltd, India’s second-biggest software services exporter, reported a surprise 3.3% rise in second-quarter profit, beating analysts’ estimates.

Profit rose to Rs3,726 crore ($573.03 million) in the three months ended 30 September, from Rs3,606 crore a year earlier, Infosys said on Tuesday.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of Rs3,523 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Revenue from operations rose 1.5% to Rs17,567 crore.

The results are the first since Vishal Sikka quit Infosys as CEO in August after a lengthy feud between the board and the company founders that also led to a reorganisation of the board. Nandan Nilekani, a co-founder and a former CEO, was named chairman with the company continuing to search for a new CEO. Reuters

First Published: Tue, Oct 24 2017. 04 06 PM IST
