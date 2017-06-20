Livemint

Tata Motors says no plans to list Jaguar Land Rover: report

Tata Motors said it had no plans to list Jaguar Land Rover after Bloomberg reported that the automaker was considering an IPO

London: Tata Motors Ltd said on Monday it had no plans to list its luxury British car brand Jaguar Land Rover after Bloomberg reported that the automaker was considering an initial public offering of the unit.

“There are no plans to list Jaguar Land Rover,” a Tata spokesman told Reuters. “There is no truth in those rumours.”

