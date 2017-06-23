Ascendas-Singbridge aims to raise $300 mn fund for Indian office park projects

Bengaluru: Singapore-based Ascendas-Singbridge Group plans to raise capital from third-party investors, to invest in office park projects in India, and aims to ramp up its own information technology (IT) office development portfolio, said a top company official.

Ascendas-Singbridge will raise around $300 million from mainly offshore institutional investors as well as commit a certain amount of its own, and manage the fund’s investments. The new fund will look at greenfield and brownfield projects that are in the land stage or have all approvals in place.

More From Livemint »

The Singapore firm has two existing India-focused private funds—Ascendas India Development Trust and Ascendas India Growth Programme— totalling around 800 million Singapore dollars ($575 million).

“Ascendas-Singbridge, which has been fairly conservative in its approach, is focused on growing its fund management business as well as significantly expanding the office development portfolio while retaining the high quality of assets and staying true to its India strategy. While we are cautious about the office sector, demand for space is high and tenants are taking up additional space in our office parks which is a healthy sign,” said Sanjay Dutt, chief executive, India operations, Ascendas-Singbridge India, the local arm of Ascendas-Singbridge Group, in an interview.

In India, Ascendas-Singbridge has around 12.4 million sq. ft of IT office space under operation across key cities. Another 2.5 million sq. ft is currently under construction. Its assets under management (AUM) are about S$2.2 billion (around Rs10,000 crore)

Ascendas Pte. Ltd and Singbridge Pte. Ltd announced the completion of their merger to form the Ascendas-Singbridge Group in 2015.

In a bid to diversify its portfolio, last week, Ascendas-Singbridge Group said it has formed a joint venture with real estate firm Firstspace Realty to enter India’s industrial logistics and warehousing market. The two partners will jointly invest up to $600 million over the next 5-6 years.

During this period, the company aims to develop close to 15 million sq. ft of space. It currently owns and manages over 30 million sq. ft of industrial space across Asia Pacific.

In April, the Ascendas-Singbridge Group bought six warehouses with a total space of around 832,000 sq. ft from Mumbai-based logistics company Arshiya, for Rs534 crore.

On the commercial office front, a slew of home-grown fund managers are raising capital to invest in under-construction and ready commercial office assets.

ICICI Prudential AMC Ltd is raising a Rs700 crore office assets fund to buy pre-leased, rent-generating properties. Reliance AIF Asset Management Co. Ltd launched its Rs1,000 crore rental yield fund earlier this year and Indiabulls Asset Management Co. Ltd is also raising Rs1,500 crore for its first commercial asset fund.

Global investors like Blackstone Group Lp and GIC Pte. Ltd continue to buy ready office assets.

“Till now, institutional investors were buying out mainly ready, leased-out office projects but now they are also tapping opportunities where they can take on development risks in a land stage or early- stage project. This gives them better control over the project, including its quality and delivery timeline,” said Shashank Jain, partner, transaction services, PwC India.

India’s office market continues to attract large global investors, though with a hint of caution, given the overall slowdown in the real estate sector, Jain added.