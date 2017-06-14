TPG’s David Bonderman quits Uber board after sexist joke at meeting

San Fracisco: TPG Capital co-founder David Bonderman has resigned from the board of Uber Technologies after uttering a sexist comment during a meeting intended to address rampant internal gender discrimination.

The billionaire co-founder of the private equity firm apologized Tuesday for cracking a joke during a charged company-wide meeting to discuss sweeping changes meant to curb sexism and other cultural problems. After fellow board member Arianna Huffington said the presence of a woman on the board was likely to attract other females, Bonderman remarked that it actually meant “more talking,” according to a person who heard the exchange.

“Today at Uber’s all-hands meeting, I directed a comment to my colleague and friend Arianna Huffington that was careless, inappropriate, and inexcusable,” Bonderman wrote in an emailed statement.

“The comment came across in a way that was the opposite of what I intended, but I understand the destructive effect it had, and I take full responsibility for that.” Bloomberg