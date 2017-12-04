Nestle India declares interim dividend of Rs33 per share

Nestle shares settled 0.30% lower at Rs7,680.35 on the BSE. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: FMCG major Nestle India Ltd on Monday declared an interim dividend of Rs33 per share for 2017.

“The Board of Directors at their meeting held today declared third interim dividend of Rs33 per equity share for the year 2017 on the entire issued, subscribed and paid up share capital of the company,” Nestle said in a BSE filing.

The third interim dividend will be paid on and from 22 December 2017.

On Monday, Nestle India shares settled 0.30% lower at Rs7,680.35 on the BSE, while the benchmark Sensex rose 0.11% to end the day at 32,869.72 points.