Jet Airways shares jump on reports of stake sale to Delta Air Lines

New Delhi: Shares of Jet Airways (India) Ltd on Monday surged over 3% amid reports that the airline was in exploratory talks to sell stake to Delta Air Lines. The scrip rose 3.35% to Rs582.85 apiece.

According to reports, Jet Airways is in exploratory talks with Delta to sell up to 24% stake in the airline.

In response to a clarification sought by the exchanges, the airline neither confirmed nor denied the reports. “We are committed to make appropriate disclosures in accordance with applicable regulations to avoid any speculative activities and state that there is no discussion or decision in the board which would require disclosure under Regulation 30 of Sebi (Listing Obligations and Listing Requirements) Regulations, 2015,” it said in a filing.

Middle-East carrier Etihad is a strategic partner of Jet Airways with a 24% stake.

When contacted, a Jet Airways spokesperson said the airline does not comment on speculation. “As a listed entity, all material decision are taken by the company’s board and duly conveyed at the appropriate time,” he added.