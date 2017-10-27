M&A deal value falls to $6.8 billion in September quarter

The value of Indian mergers and acquisitions (M&A) declined 63.4% to $6.8 billion in the quarter ended 30 September from $15.8 billion in the year earlier. Graphic: Sarvesh Kumar Sharma/Mint

Mumbai: The value of Indian mergers and acquisitions (M&A) declined 63.4% to $6.8 billion in the quarter ended 30 September from $15.8 billion in the year earlier, according to Mergermarket, a global deal tracking firm.

The number of transactions fell to 54 in the September quarter from 117 in the year-ago period, Mergermarket said in its quarterly M&A trends report. Transaction volume was the lowest in the third quarter of 2009, when 51 deals were reported.

Inbound M&A activity increased by 20.5% to $16.8 billion in the September quarter compared with $14 billion in the year-ago period. This is the highest inbound value since 2011, when $24.2 billion worth of deals were reported.