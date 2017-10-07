Govt raises stake in IDBI Bank to 77.79%
The government of India has acquired 3.81% shares carrying voting rights in IDBI Bank due to preferential allotment of equity shares
New Delhi: IDBI Bank on Saturday said its promoter, the government of India, has increased its stake in the company to 77.79% by acquiring 3.81% shares through preferential allotment.
The government earlier had 73.98% stake in IDBI Bank. The government of India has acquired 3.81% shares carrying voting rights in the company due to preferential allotment of equity shares, IDBI Bank said in a regulatory filing.
