Mumbai rains: Airlines waive ticket cancellation fees

Several flights were delayed at Mumbai airport and many were asked to hover before they could land due to the heavy rains in Mumbai. File photo: HT

New Delhi: Airlines have waived charges for cancelled tickets and no show passengers for flights in and out of Mumbai due to the heavy rains in the city.

“In view of inclement weather in Mumbai, applicable penalties of re-issuance, date change, no-show, cancellation and refund charges stand waived on all tickets issued on/before 29.08.2017 for travel to/from Mumbai on 29th August, 2017,” Air India’s Ratan Jagadishwar said in an internal circular reviewed by Mint.Cancellation charges can be as much as Rs4,200 on domestic flights and flight change charges are equally steep.

IndiGo said it has also waived these charges. Several of its flights were impacted due to heavy rains which also shutdown the Mumbai airport runway for a few hours.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Rains Live: Schools, colleges shut tomorrow, no entry for vehicles from Pune, Goa

“Due to the incessant rainfall in Mumbai, three IndiGo flights, 6E-453 Coimbatore-Mumbai, 6E-5924 Guwahati-Mumbai and 6E-1708 Doha-Mumbai had to be diverted to Ahmedabad which departed for Mumbai only after the weather was clear. Further, two flights, 6E-665 Delhi - Mumbai and 6E-168 Mumbai – Delhi have been cancelled. All the passengers travelling from these flights have been informed on real time basis,” the airline said.

SpiceJet too said it has waived off these charges.

”The airline is offering full refund to passengers who have not been able to make it to the airport because of the rains,” SpiceJet spokesman said.

Several flights were delayed at Mumbai airport and many were asked to hover before they could land. Aircraft had stopped landing at the city airport after 4 pm but the runway was opened again after few minutes allowing for flight movement.