Wipro Q2 profit rises 6% to Rs2,192 crore

Wipro posted revenue of Rs13,469 crore, while revenue from core IT services was Rs13,169 crore. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Bengaluru: Wipro Ltd, India’s third-largest software services exporter, posted a 6% rise in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by an uptick in its banking and financial services segment.

Profit rose to Rs2,192 crore ($337.5 million) in the three months ended 30 September, from Rs2,067 crore in the same period a year earlier, Wipro said.

Analysts on average expected the company to post a profit of Rs2,080 crore, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Bengaluru-headquartered Wipro posted revenue of Rs13,469 crore, while revenue from core IT services was Rs13,169 crore. Reuters