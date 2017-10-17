Livemint

Last Published: Tue, Oct 17 2017. 04 22 PM IST

Wipro Q2 profit rises 6% to Rs2,192 crore

Wipro profit rose to Rs2,192 crore in the three months ended 30 September, from Rs2,067 crore in the same period a year earlier
Tanvi Mehta
Wipro posted revenue of Rs13,469 crore, while revenue from core IT services was Rs13,169 crore. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint
Bengaluru: Wipro Ltd, India’s third-largest software services exporter, posted a 6% rise in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by an uptick in its banking and financial services segment.

Profit rose to Rs2,192 crore ($337.5 million) in the three months ended 30 September, from Rs2,067 crore in the same period a year earlier, Wipro said.

Analysts on average expected the company to post a profit of Rs2,080 crore, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Bengaluru-headquartered Wipro posted revenue of Rs13,469 crore, while revenue from core IT services was Rs13,169 crore. Reuters

First Published: Tue, Oct 17 2017. 04 19 PM IST
