Sanofi India Q2 profit rises 40% at Rs116 crore
Sanofi India’s net profit jumped 40.28% at Rs116.3 crore for the second quarter ended 30 September
New Delhi: Drug firm Sanofi India Tuesday reported 40.28% rise in net profit at Rs116.3 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2017.
The company, which follows January-December as financial year, had posted a net profit of Rs82.9 crore for the July-September period last year. Its total revenue from operations stood at Rs667.5 crore in the third quarter, as compared with Rs638.2 crore in the year-ago period, Sanofi India said in a regulatory filing.
The company’s stock ended 0.21% down at Rs4,199.25 on BSE.
First Published: Tue, Oct 31 2017. 08 25 PM IST
Latest News »
- Plea in Supreme Court seeks minority status for Hindus in eight states
- Gujarat elections: Congress, Hardik Patel a step closer to striking a deal
- Lalu Prasad’s son Tejashwi skips scheduled appearance before ED
- Bitcoin futures could open to floodgates of institutional money
- Vyapam scam case: CBI files charge sheet, says no mention of ‘CM’ in hard disc
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Lupin September quarter margins impress, US business bottoms out
Marico sacrifices margins in September quarter to drive volume growth
Tata Steel: what India gives, Europe takes
HDFC weathers RERA, GST in September quarter to show mortgage kingship
GST: Glitches in GSTR2 filing process a concern for cash flows
Share