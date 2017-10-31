 Sanofi India Q2 profit rises 40% at Rs116 crore - Livemint
Last Published: Tue, Oct 31 2017. 08 25 PM IST

Sanofi India Q2 profit rises 40% at Rs116 crore

Sanofi India's net profit jumped 40.28% at Rs116.3 crore for the second quarter ended 30 September
PTI
Sanofi’s total revenue from operations stood at Rs667.5 crore in the third quarter, as compared with Rs638.2 crore in the year-ago period. Photo: Reuters
Sanofi’s total revenue from operations stood at Rs667.5 crore in the third quarter, as compared with Rs638.2 crore in the year-ago period. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Drug firm Sanofi India Tuesday reported 40.28% rise in net profit at Rs116.3 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2017.

The company, which follows January-December as financial year, had posted a net profit of Rs82.9 crore for the July-September period last year. Its total revenue from operations stood at Rs667.5 crore in the third quarter, as compared with Rs638.2 crore in the year-ago period, Sanofi India said in a regulatory filing.

The company’s stock ended 0.21% down at Rs4,199.25 on BSE.

First Published: Tue, Oct 31 2017. 08 25 PM IST
Topics: Sanofi Sanofi Q2 Sanofi Q2 profit Sanofi results Sanofi revenue

