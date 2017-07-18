Jet Airways adds 96 new weekly flights in expansion drive

Mumbai: Jet Airways on Tuesday announced 96 new flights on the domestic network during the monsoon season, including 14 new direct, non-stop flights to small towns under the regional connectivity scheme (RCS).

Smaller rival Spicejet has already announced three new routes under the RCS in the past fortnight. This augmentation of domestic services between smaller cities is a result of the rising demand for aviation services between these fast-growing cities, reflecting their economic progress, the airline said in a statement.

Announcing the monsoon schedule, Jayaraj Shanmugam, chief commercial officer of the airline said, “our new non-stop flights, additional frequencies, as well as direct, one-stop flights are part of our continuing efforts to provide connectivity, and choice. The new connections will enable guests from emerging cities to connect seamlessly on to metro cities throughout the country as well as onwards to our wide international network.”

Some of the key non-stop direct flights include Delhi-Indore-Delhi, Ahmedabad-Indore-Ahmedabad, Delhi-Lucknow-Delhi, Delhi-Jaipur-Delhi, Lucknow-Jaipur-Lucknow, Indore- Jaipur-Indore, Jaipur-Udaipur-Jaipur, among others.

The airline said it has been witnessing steady growth in guest traffic, primarily in the north, especially between cities like Jaipur, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Udaipur and Indore. “These new flights will deepen our domestic footprint, helping us support and facilitate travel aspirations of our guests from these regions,” the airline said.

The company also announced direct, return non-stop flights from Indore to Ahmedabad and Jaipur, making it the only airline to do so. It has also commenced new, direct non-stop flights between Delhi and Indore, Lucknow, Jaipur as well as connecting Jaipur with Udaipur and Lucknow. It has introduced 11 direct, one-stop flights between Delhi and Silchar, Dehradun and Jaipur, Chandigarh and Dehradun, Chandigarh and Lucknow, and Indore and Lucknow.

Further Jet has increased its capacity on key routes via additional frequencies, that include a second flight between Bengaluru and Guwahati, a third frequency between Delhi and Indore, a seventh daily frequency between Delhi and Lucknow, and Delhi and Jaipur, together with a second daily flight between Delhi and Udaipur.

Jet Airways Group connects 65 destinations, including domestic and overseas which include Southeast Asia, South Asia, Middle East, Europe and North America. The group has a fleet of 113 aircraft, comprising Boeing 777-300 ERs, Airbus A330-200/300s, Next Generation Boeing 737s and ATR 72- 500/600s.