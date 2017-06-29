Reliance Jio launches 25,000km-long submarine cable system

Mumbai: Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd on Wednesday announced the launch of the Asia-Africa-Europe (AAE-1) submarine cable system.

A submarine cable system consists of telecom and internet cables on the seabed between land-based stations. These carry telecommunication and data signals across stretches of oceans.

“AAE-1, the longest 100 Gbps (gigabits per second) technology-based submarine system, will stretch over 25,000 km from Marseille, France, to Hong Kong, with 21 cable landings across Asia and Europe,” Reliance Jio said in a press statement.

The statement added that the large scale project is the combined work of leading telecom service providers from Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

“The new terabit capacity and 100Gbps direct connectivity to global content hubs and interconnection points ensure that Jio will continue to offer its customers the most exceptional high speed internet and digital service experience,” said Mathew Oommen, president, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.

“We are excited to participate in the launch and deliver the cable landing in Mumbai at the time when India’s data traffic continues its accelerated data consumption and growth.”

With diversified Points of Presence in Asia (Hong Kong and Singapore) and three onward connectivity options in Europe (via France, Italy and Greece), AAE-1 will provide the requisite flexibility and diversity for telecom firms and their customers.