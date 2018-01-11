Delhi HC refuses ex parte injunction to Reckitt Benckiser over Patanjali’s ‘Green Flush’ ad

Patanjali said that there are two variants of ‘Green Flush’ being sold in the market, one has HCL concentration lower than that of Reckitt Benckiser’s Harpic, and the other one has ‘organic’ acids.

New Delhi: Delhi high court on Thursday refused to grant an ex parte injunction in favour of Reckitt Benckiser, seeking to restrain Patanjali from running its advertisement for ‘Green Flush’ toilet cleaners.

“Certain matters cannot be decided ex parte...issue of injunction will be decided after reply from Patanjali,” Justice Manmohan said.

Chander Lal, counsel for Reckitt Benckiser sought a permanent injunction against Patanjali’s advertisement for ‘Green flush’ on the grounds that it made false statements and “rubbishes” the former’s product, Harpic.

“Patanjali is promoting its product as organic.. that it is prepared from ‘neembu and neem’, whereas the ingredient list states that it contains acid,” Chander Lal said.

“Patanjali claims that hydrochloric acid used in my product (Harpic) is harmful when there are no scientific studies to support that claim..No one is telling consumers to use the product on their skin..it is meant to be used on toilet bowls,” Chander Lal argued.

Rajiv Nayar appaering for Patanjali submitted that there are two variants of ‘Green Flush’ being sold in the market, one has HCL concentration lower than that of Reckitt Benckiser’s Harpic, and the other one has ‘organic’ acids.