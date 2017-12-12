 IDBI Bank to sell 30% stake in NEGIL - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion Elections 2017 LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Companies
Last Published: Tue, Dec 12 2017. 02 08 PM IST

IDBI Bank to sell 30% stake in NEGIL

IDBI Bank says it will sell 30% stake in NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Ltd (NEGIL)
PTI
Last month, IDBI Bank’s board also approved sale of 1.5% stake in the leading bourse National Stock Exchange (NSE). Photo: Mint
Last month, IDBI Bank’s board also approved sale of 1.5% stake in the leading bourse National Stock Exchange (NSE). Photo: Mint

New Delhi: State-owned lender IDBI Bank on Tuesday said it will sell 30% stake in NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Ltd (NEGIL).

This is part of an exercise to exit from non-core business. The “board of directors of IDBI Bank... have by way of circular resolution approved sale of 1,20,00,000 equity shares of NEGIL constituting 30% stake held by the bank”, it said in a filing to stock exchanges.

Last month, IDBI Bank’s board also approved sale of 1.5% stake in the leading bourse National Stock Exchange (NSE). The bank had sold 9 lakh equity shares constituting 2% of the paid-up capital of the NSE to LIC on 30 March 2016.

First Published: Tue, Dec 12 2017. 01 12 PM IST
Topics: IDBI Bank NEGIL stake sale IDBI NEGIL stake sale NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Ltd

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »