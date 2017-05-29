Anand Mahindra says he wants to buy jeep used in Rajinikanth’s Kaala- Karikalan poster

Three posters of Kaala- Karikalan directed by Pa. Ranjith were released last week.

Chennai: Anything related to Tamil actor Rajinikanth is news. On Monday, it was a poster of his latest movie Kaala- Karikalan.

Anand Mahindra, executive chairman of Mahindra Group tweeted a poster of the movie saying: “Whoever knows the whereabouts of the Thar used for this shoot please let us know. I’d like to acquire it for our company auto museum.”

The poster in question features Rajinikanth sitting atop a Maharastra registration Mahindra Thar SUV with Mumbai’s Dharavi in backdrop.

When one of his followers tweeted that it is a photoshopped image, Mahindra replied: “The car that was photoshopped is still a collector’s item!”

Three posters of Kaala- Karikalan directed by Pa. Ranjith were released last week.

Mahindra had earlier tweeted: “When the legend @superstarrajini uses a car as a throne, it becomes a legend...#Thar”

Earlier this month, Mahindra found a picture of an auto-rickshaw owner in Kerala who had designed the back of his three-wheeler like a Mahindra Scorpio SUV. He acquired the vehicle for the Mahindra Auto Museum in exchange for a new four-wheeler—a Mahindra Supro mini truck.