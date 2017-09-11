Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Companies
Last Published: Mon, Sep 11 2017. 08 55 PM IST

Ricoh India taken to NCLT by Fourth Dimension Solutions

Ricoh India says Fourth Dimension Solutions has moved NCLT against the company for alleged non-payment of dues and it is contesting the move
PTI
Ricoh India said in a BSE filing that it does not agree with the claims made by FDS and is pursuing the matter through legal representation.
Ricoh India said in a BSE filing that it does not agree with the claims made by FDS and is pursuing the matter through legal representation.

New Delhi: Tech firm Ricoh India on Monday said Fourth Dimension Solutions (FDS) Ltd has moved National Company Law Tribunal against the company for alleged non-payment of dues.

However, the company does not agree with the claims made by FDS and is pursuing the matter through legal representation, Ricoh India said in a BSE filing.

FDS filed a petition against Ricoh India before the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai regarding the alleged non-payment of a disputed debit note which FDS unilaterally raised as alleged damages for a contract termination, it said.

The case was filed under rule 6 of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

First Published: Mon, Sep 11 2017. 08 55 PM IST
Topics: Ricoh India NCLT Insolvency case Fourth Dimension Solutions NCLT

Latest News »

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share