Ricoh India taken to NCLT by Fourth Dimension Solutions

Ricoh India said in a BSE filing that it does not agree with the claims made by FDS and is pursuing the matter through legal representation.

New Delhi: Tech firm Ricoh India on Monday said Fourth Dimension Solutions (FDS) Ltd has moved National Company Law Tribunal against the company for alleged non-payment of dues.

However, the company does not agree with the claims made by FDS and is pursuing the matter through legal representation, Ricoh India said in a BSE filing.

FDS filed a petition against Ricoh India before the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai regarding the alleged non-payment of a disputed debit note which FDS unilaterally raised as alleged damages for a contract termination, it said.

The case was filed under rule 6 of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.