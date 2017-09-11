Ricoh India taken to NCLT by Fourth Dimension Solutions
Ricoh India says Fourth Dimension Solutions has moved NCLT against the company for alleged non-payment of dues and it is contesting the move
New Delhi: Tech firm Ricoh India on Monday said Fourth Dimension Solutions (FDS) Ltd has moved National Company Law Tribunal against the company for alleged non-payment of dues.
However, the company does not agree with the claims made by FDS and is pursuing the matter through legal representation, Ricoh India said in a BSE filing.
FDS filed a petition against Ricoh India before the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai regarding the alleged non-payment of a disputed debit note which FDS unilaterally raised as alleged damages for a contract termination, it said.
The case was filed under rule 6 of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.
First Published: Mon, Sep 11 2017. 08 55 PM IST
