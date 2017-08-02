Livemint

Wipro invests in software testing company Tricentis

The investment was made through Wipro Ventures, the strategic investment arm of the company, as part of Tricentis’s most recent funding round
Wipro said it has invested an undisclosed sum in a software testing company, Tricentis. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint
New Delhi: India’s third-largest software exporter Wipro on Wednesday said it has invested an undisclosed sum in a software testing company, Tricentis.

The investment was made through Wipro Ventures, the strategic investment arm of the company, as part of their (Tricentis) most recent funding round, Wipro said in a statement. Wipro, however, did not disclose the terms and financial details of the deal.

Wipro and Tricentis will jointly offer their solutions to help clients improve time-to-market and quality by augmenting end-to-end automation across the software testing life cycle.

“We believe that clients will see this partnership as a game changer...It will help them drive speed in their business while bringing effectiveness and experience to their automation journey,” Wipro Senior Vice President, Business Application Services, Hiral Chandrana said.

Wipro Wipro Investment Tricentis Software Testing Firm Wipro Ventures

