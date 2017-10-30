Deals Buzz: Owens Corning to buy European Paroc Group for $1.04 billion

Owens expects to finance the deal through a combination of long-term debt and pre-payable bank financing.

Mumbai: Mint brings to you your daily dose of top deals reported by newsrooms across the country.

IDFC-Shriram merger talks unlikely to be extended

IDFC Ltd and Shriram Group are unlikely to extend the exclusive negotiation period for their proposed merger which is ending on 8 November, reports Mint, citing two people aware of the development. The proposed merger of the two financial groups is stuck because of differences over the valuation of IDFC.

Ebix to spend $200 million on Indian acquisitions

American software and services company Ebix Inc., which bought payments firm ItzCash for around $120 million in May, plans to spend at least an additional $200 million for acquisitions in India, reports Mint, citing a top executive. Ebix entered India with the purchase of 80% in ItzCash for Rs800 crore from Essel Group and other shareholders in May.

Warburg Pincus in talks with DP World to sell stake in Gangavaram Port

US-based private equity firm Warburg Pincus has started talks with UAE ports operator DP World to sell its 31.5% stake in Gangavaram Port in Andhra Pradesh, reports Mint, citing people aware of the development. Warburg has hired investment bank UBS to find a potential buyer.

Blackstone Group puts three land assets for sale valued at Rs1,000 crore

Global private equity firm Blackstone Group Lp has put three pieces of land for sale at an expected valuation of Rs1,000-1,100 crore, reports Mint, citing three people familiar with the transaction. Blackstone has named consulting firms EY and Knight Frank to market these land assets, two of which are located in Bengaluru and the third in Chennai.

Anil Agarwal plans to invest Rs10,000 crore in Jharkhand

Vedanta chief Anil Agarwal has lined up a Rs10,000 crore investment plan for Jharkhand. This includes an iron ore mining project and an integrated steel plant, reports Economic Times. Agarwal, who hails from the region, said the project will mark his entry into steel. It will also complete Vedanta's metals portfolio that includes aluminium, zinc, copper and lead.

Owens Corning to buy European mineral wool maker Paroc Group for $1.04 billion

Insulation and roofing company Owens Corning said on Sunday it would buy European mineral wool maker Paroc Group from private equity firm CVC Capital Partners for about 900 million euros ($1.04 billion), reports Reuters. Owens expects to finance the deal through a combination of long-term debt and pre-payable bank financing.

Fosun Pharma to buy France’s Tridem for $73 million

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd said it would buy French drug distributor Tridem Pharma S.A.S. for €63 million ($73 million), in a move to expand its market share in Europe and Africa, according to Reuters.

UpGrad looks to invest Rs300 crore for overseas expansion

Online education start-up UpGrad, promoted by entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala, plans to invest Rs300 crore to expand overseas. The amount is three times more than what it has invested in India, reports Mint.

Flipkart ties up with Decathlon to sell sports merchandise

Online marketplace Flipkart Ltd on Monday said it will start selling Decathlon sports goods on its platform. Under the tie-up, the entire range of Decathlon products sold in offline stores, including sports equipment, fitness products, clothing, footwear and accessories, will be listed on Flipkart, reports Mint.