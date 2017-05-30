L&T Construction wins orders worth Rs5,146 crore

L&T said its power transmission and distribution business bagged orders worth Rs2,780 crore in the domestic and international market. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/ Mint

New Delhi: Engineering giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said its construction arm has won orders worth Rs5,146 crore across business segments. “The construction arm of L&T has won orders worth Rs5,146 crore various business segments,” the infrastructure major said in a BSE filing.

L&T said its power transmission and distribution business bagged orders worth Rs2,780 crore in the domestic and international market. Its smart world and communication business has secured an order worth Rs221 crore from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam.

While its water and effluent treatment business has bagged a Rs1,292 crore order. L&T said its building and factories business has won Rs534 crore, and metallurgical and material handling segment has won Rs319 crore order.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs1,773.05 apiece, down 0.84% from the previous close on the BSE.