Aditya Sikri appointed as new Indospace president

Aditya Sikri was the CEO of Bengaluru-based Mantri Developers before joining Indospace.

Bengaluru: IndoSpace, Everstone Group’s industrial and logistics real estate development arm, said on Monday that it has appointed Aditya Sikri as president of the firm.

Sikri joins Indospace soon after Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) made a significant commitment of over $1 billion towards IndoSpace’s assets earlier this year.

Sikri, who was chief executive officer of Bengaluru-based Mantri Developers before joining Indospace, will now oversee the operations of the platform set up by CPPIB and Everstone.

“…He is joining at a time when IndoSpace, as market leader, continues to design and build best-in-class industrial real estate facilities that cater to the complete infrastructure requirements of our expanding list of clients,” said Rajesh Jaggi, managing partner Everstone and IndoSpace Real Estate.

“I look forward to assisting IndoSpace to continue growing and maintaining its leadership position, and hope to bring my years of experience and expertise to bear,” Sikri said in a statement.

IndoSpace currently has a portfolio of 28 logistics and industrial parks across the country including developed parks, as well as parks under various stages of development.