Essar Steel’s grievances are against Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code: SBI

Ahmedabad: State Bank of India’s (SBI) lawyer Ravi Kadam on Tuesday said that Essar Steel’s concerns that the company’s functioning will be affected in case the bank’s petition for initiating insolvency proceedings against the steel maker is admitted by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) are statutory consequences of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016.

“The company’s concerns about its operations being affected are grievances against the Act which has not been challenged by Essar Steel,” senior counsel Kadam told the tribunal.

More From Livemint »

Once an application filed by a financial creditor under Section 7 of IBC is admitted by NCLT, a moratorium period of 180 days commences. During this moratorium period, the board of the defaulting entity is replaced with an interim resolution professional (IRP), who discharges the functions of the board till the time a resolution process is completed.

He said that the once the petition is submitted by NCLT, even Essar Steel could submit a resolution plan to the new board. Kadam said that even Essar Steel could put forward its choice of IRP in its application to NCLT.

Essar Steel, objecting to SBI’s petition before the Ahmedabad bench of NCLT, told the court earlier in the day that the company had a crude steel capacity of 10 million tonnes per annum for which it has several long-term contracts with central and state entities for supply of raw materials and critical production consumables which are essential for running of the manufacturing facilities of Essar Steel.

“In addition, there are multiple vendors who supply production consumables, spares valued at over Rs3,500 crore. Many are dependent on Essar Steel for their operational and financial performance…if the petition is admitted and if the board of the company is dissolved how will third parties co-operate in such times?” said Essar Steel’s counsel Mihir Thakore.

The company said in its plea that the suppliers and customers’ business are interdependent and interlinked and therefore it is essential that normal operations continue at various locations of Essar Steel as a going concern under the current management team. It said that the steel plants were dependent on captive ports and captive power plants that were separate entities of the group.

Running at 80% production capacity, the company has an average revenue of Rs70 crore per day currently and the company expects a turnover of over Rs25,000 crore for FY2017-2018.

SBI leads a consortium of 22 creditors at the Joint Lenders Forum (JLF) that was formed for debt restructuring of the company. The consortium forms about 93% of the debt that Essar Steel owes to its lenders. Essar Steel owed lenders around Rs45,000 crore, of which Rs31,671 crore had become non-performing as of 31 March 2016.

Essar Steel said in its petition that the company was on a recovery path and was negotiating with its creditors when SBI and Standard Chartered Bank decided to approach NCLT for initiating insolvency proceedings against the company in June. Their move came after the Reserve Bank of India through a 13 June circular directed banks to initiate insolvency proceedings at NCLT against 12 companies including Essar Steel.

Essar Steel is one of the 12 non-performing accounts against which the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had directed banks to take action under the IBC.

Justice Bikki Raveendra Babu, before whom the matter is being heard at Ahmedabad NCLT, has scheduled further hearing for 26 July.