Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Companies
Last Published: Tue, Aug 22 2017. 06 47 PM IST

Narendra Modi meets CEOs, wants young entrepreneurs to go cashless by 2022

PM Narendra Modi, addressing a gathering of CEOs on Tuesday, called on young entrepreneurs to become soldiers of development
PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: Reuters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: Reuters

Latest News »

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a gathering of chief executive officers on Tuesday, called on young entrepreneurs to become soldiers of development.

India should move towards a less cash society, added the prime minister, and asked young entrepreneurs to go cashless by 2022.

First Published: Tue, Aug 22 2017. 06 46 PM IST
Topics: Narendra Modi CEOs CEO meet entrepreneurs cashless economy

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Share