Narendra Modi meets CEOs, wants young entrepreneurs to go cashless by 2022
PM Narendra Modi, addressing a gathering of CEOs on Tuesday, called on young entrepreneurs to become soldiers of development
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a gathering of chief executive officers on Tuesday, called on young entrepreneurs to become soldiers of development.
India should move towards a less cash society, added the prime minister, and asked young entrepreneurs to go cashless by 2022.
First Published: Tue, Aug 22 2017. 06 46 PM IST
