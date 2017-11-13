P&G profit rises 11% to Rs115.56 crore in September quarter

P&G’s total income during the September quarter was up 2.49% to Rs661.13 crore as against Rs645.01 crore a year ago. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: Consumer goods firm Procter Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd (P&G) on Monday reported a 10.64% increase in net profit at Rs115.56 crore for the first quarter ended 30 September.

It had posted a net profit of Rs104.44 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, P&G said in a BSE filing. Its total income during the quarter under review was up 2.49% to Rs661.13 crore as against Rs645.01 crore a year ago. Its total expenses in Q1/FY 2017-18 were down marginally 0.22% to Rs483.39 crore as against Rs484.48 crore.

P&G follows July to June as fiscal year. “Both the femine care and health care business delivered strong growth versus year ago behind brand fundamentals, strength of product portfolio and improved in-store execution,” the company said in a statement.

On Monday, shares of P&G Hygiene and Health Care Ltd fell 1.06% to Rs8,729.50 while the benchmark Sensex shed 0.84% to end the day at 33,033.56 points.