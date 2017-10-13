RIL Q2 profit rises 7%, lags estimates

Profit on a standalone basis stood at Rs8,265 crore in the quarter ended 30 September, compared with Rs7,704 crore a year earlier. Photo: Reuters

Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) posted a 7.3% rise in its second-quarter standalone net profit, buoyed by higher margins from its core refining and petrochemical businesses.

Profit on a standalone basis, which includes refining, petrochemicals and oil and gas exploration businesses, rose to Rs8,265 crore in the quarter ended 30 September, its highest ever. But that was below analysts’ average estimate of Rs8,805 crore, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Refining, petrochemicals and oil and gas exploration businesses, which account for over 90% of the company’s overall revenue and profit, delivered an 11.5% rise in quarterly revenue from operations to Rs71,761 crore.

Gross refining margin, the profit earned on each barrel of crude processed, was $12.0 for the quarter, outperforming the benchmark Singapore complex margins by $3.7 per barrel.

On a consolidated basis, which also includes RIL’s US shale gas, retail and other operations, profit came in at Rs8,109 billion rupees, the company said in a filing on Friday.

Its telecoms arm Jio Infocomm Ltd, which upended the telecoms industry with its free calls and cheaper data plans, posted a loss of Rs271 crore.

Ahead of the results, shares in Reliance rose as much as 2.1% to hit a record high of Rs890.7 on BSE, while the Sensex rose 0.78% to close at 32,432.69.