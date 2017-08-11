BPCL Q1 profit dives 72%, misses estimates

Analysts on average had expected BPCL to post a quarterly profit of Rs1,406 crore. Photo: Mint

Bengaluru: State-run refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) on Friday reported a 72% plunge in first-quarter profit, missing analysts’ estimates.

The company’s profit fell to Rs745 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2017, from Rs2,621 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a quarterly profit of Rs1,406 crore, according to Reuters data.

Total expenses of the company in the quarter under review jumped 24% to Rs66,309 crore.

BPCL’s June-quarter gross refining margin, or profit earned on each barrel of crude processed, slipped to $4.88 per barrel, compared with $6.09 per barrel in the same period in 2016.