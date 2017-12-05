 Mahindra rolls out petrol XUV500 at Rs15.49 lakh - Livemint
Last Published: Tue, Dec 05 2017. 05 50 PM IST

Mahindra rolls out petrol XUV500 at Rs15.49 lakh

The new petrol XUV500 would only be available with a 6-speed automatic transmission. The model is powered by its indigenously developed 2.2 litre mHawk petrol engine
PTI
The SUV XUV500 comes with various features like static bending headlights, cruise control, push button start, among others. Photo: Reuters
The SUV XUV500 comes with various features like static bending headlights, cruise control, push button start, among others. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra on Tuesday launched petrol variant of its SUV XUV500 priced at Rs15.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new trim would only be available with a 6-speed automatic transmission sourced from AISIN, Japan. The model is powered by its indigenously developed 2.2 litre mHawk petrol engine which generates 140 HP of power.

“The introduction of the XUV500 G AT petrol variant will excite consumers who have been eagerly awaiting a petrol option,” M&M chief of sales & marketing -automotive division Veejay Ram Nakra said in a statement.

The SUV comes with various features like static bending headlights, cruise control, push button start, among others.

First Published: Tue, Dec 05 2017. 05 50 PM IST
