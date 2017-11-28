Lockheed Martin to increase number of women staff in India

A clause in India’s Factory Act prohibits women to work on machines after 5pm that limits women’s employment in companies like Lockheed Martin. Photo: Reuters

Hyderabad: US aerospace giant Lockheed Martin on Tuesday said it wants to increase the number of women staff in India to 50% from 5% currently. The company employs about 1,000 people in India out of which only 5% are women.

“We have set an ambitious target of taking this to 50%,” Lorraine M. Martin, deputy executive vice president, Lockheed Martin (RMS) told reporters in Hyderabad. She is in the city to participate in the Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017.

The company, she added, is taking several steps to enhance interest of girls towards technology and engineering disciplines in the US and they would try to replicate those steps in India.

She further said huge potential exists in India in innovation and the only challenge is to tap that.

However, Martin pointed out that a clause in India’s Factory Act prohibits women to work on machines after 5pm. “It is limiting the abilities of women,” she said hoping that the issue would be addressed by the Indian government.

Talking about the presence of the company in India, she said they are working with Indian government on several products. She also said space science is an important area for enhancing cooperation with India.

Lockheed Martin in June singed a deal with the Tata group to produce, operate and export the combat-proven F-16 fighters in India. Under the deal, Lockheed will shift its Fort Worth, Texas plant to India.