Indian Oil Q2 profit rises 18%, misses analyst estimates

Bengaluru: Indian Oil Corp. Ltd (IOC) reported a nearly 18% rise in second-quarter profit, but missed estimates by a wide margin. Net profit of the country’s top refiner rose to Rs3,696 crore in the quarter ended 30 September, from Rs3,122 crore a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 63.45 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Revenue from operations climbed about 10% to Rs1.11 trillion, the company said on Friday. Average gross refining margins slipped to $6.08 per barrel in the April-September period from $7.19 per barrel in the same period last year.

At 3.02pm, IOC shares were down 4.81% to Rs414.30, the Sensex rose 0.12% to 33,185.27.