Last Published: Wed, Oct 25 2017. 03 00 PM IST

IDFC Bank Q2 profit falls about 40% to Rs234 crore

IDFC Bank’s net profit fell to Rs234 crore in the quarter ended 30 September from Rs388 crore a year earlier
Samantha Kareen Nair
IDFC Bank’s gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 3.92% at end-September, compared with 4.13% in the preceding quarter and 5.96% a year earlier. Photo: Mint
Bengaluru: India’s IDFC Bank reported a 40% fall in second-quarter profit on Wednesday.

Net profit fell to Rs234 crore ($35.92 million) in the quarter ended 30 September from Rs388 crore a year earlier, the bank said.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 3.92% at end-September, compared with 4.13% in the preceding quarter and 5.96% a year earlier. Reuters

First Published: Wed, Oct 25 2017. 02 39 PM IST
Topics: IDFC Bank Profit Second Quarter Results IDFC Bank Q2 Results 2017

