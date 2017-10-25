IDFC Bank Q2 profit falls about 40% to Rs234 crore
IDFC Bank’s net profit fell to Rs234 crore in the quarter ended 30 September from Rs388 crore a year earlier
Bengaluru: India’s IDFC Bank reported a 40% fall in second-quarter profit on Wednesday.
Net profit fell to Rs234 crore ($35.92 million) in the quarter ended 30 September from Rs388 crore a year earlier, the bank said.
Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 3.92% at end-September, compared with 4.13% in the preceding quarter and 5.96% a year earlier. Reuters
First Published: Wed, Oct 25 2017. 02 39 PM IST
