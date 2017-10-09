Government invites applications for post of SAIL chairman

SAIL chairman P.K. Singh is retiring in June 2018. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: Government headhunter Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) has invited applications for the post of chairman of the country’s largest steelmaker Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL).

“The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) is seeking qualified candidates for the post of chairman, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL),” the government headhunter said.

The incumbent, P.K. Singh, is retiring in June next year, a company official said. “It is requested that names of all candidates seniority-wise for the said post along with their applications... may kindly be forwarded so as to reach the PESB by... December 7,” it said.

Singh had taken charge as SAIL chairman on 10 December, 2015. Prior to this assignment, Singh was the chief executive officer of SAIL’s Durgapur Steel Plant. An alumnus of IIT Roorkee in metallurgical engineering, Singh started his career at Bokaro Steel Plant in 1980. During his stint at SAIL, he brought about significant improvements within a short span at various plants.

He rose to the position of CEO, Durgapur Steel Plant, in May 2012. SAIL had till December 2016 spent a total of Rs64,562 crore on modernisation and expansion programmes, the government had said in an earlier report.