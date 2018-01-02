L&T wins Rs1,454 crore contracts including in Egypt

L&T says its Power Transmission & Distribution Business has bagged orders worth Rs568 crore from both international and domestic customers. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said its construction arm has won contracts worth Rs1,454 crore including one in Egypt.

The Smart World & Communications Business Unit secured an order worth Rs864 crore for implementation of 5 million Smart Meters across 16 cities of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, the company said in a statement.

“This is a significant win for us in the smart solutions space and reaffirms our credentials as a technology leader,” said S.N. Subrahmanyan, CEO and MD, L&T.

Besides, Power Transmission & Distribution Business has bagged orders worth Rs568 crore from both international and domestic customers.

“In Africa, the business has bagged a breakthrough order from the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company for turnkey construction of the Sokhna 500/220kV Gas Insulated Substation,” the statement said.

In the domestic market, Sterlite Power Grid Ventures awarded an order for a project involving engineering, procurement and construction of 765kV, 400kV and 220kV Transmission Lines associated with Goa Tamnar Transmission Project Limited, it said.

Further, the business has secured an order from Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation, a Karnataka Government undertaking, for turnkey execution of power distribution system to strengthen works in several subdivisions of the Mysuru area.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with $17 billion in revenue.