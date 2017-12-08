Deals Buzz: PolicyBazaar in talks with bankers for a $1.5 billion IPO

The parent of online insurance aggregator PolicyBazaar and PaisaBazaar, a lending platform, steps up work on its initial public offer, which could value the company at over $1.5 billion. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Mint brings to you your daily dose of top deals reported by newsrooms across the country.

With $35 mn fund, SAP SE eyes start-up deals

German software giant SAP SE, which earlier this year launched a global $35 million fund to invest in technology product startups, plans to increase its investments in 2018 and aims to close nearly twice the number of deals it signed in 2017, reports Mint citing a top company executive. Read more

TVS buys 15% stake in Ultraviolette

Two-wheeler maker TVS Motor Co. Ltd Thursday said it has bought a 14.78% stake in Ultraviolette Automotive Pvt Ltd, a Bengaluru-based startup working on electric two-wheelers and energy infrastructure, reports Mint. Read more

Kalaari-backed The Label Life raises Rs20 crore from Centrum’s PE fund

The Label Life, an e-commerce lifestyle brand backed by Kalaari capital, on Thursday announced that it has raised Rs20 crore ($3.1 million) from Kalpavriksh, Centrum group’s maiden private equity (PE) fund under Centrum Alternatives LLP, reports Mint. Read more

Emami to acquire 30% stake in The Man Company parent

Consumer goods maker Emami Ltd on Thursday said it had agreed to buy a 30% stake in Helios Lifestyle Pvt Ltd, which sells men’s personal grooming products online, for an undisclosed sum, reports Mint. Read more

Shalby IPO subscribed 2.82 times on final day

The Rs504.8 crore initial public offering (IPO) of Shalby Ltd, which runs a multi-speciality hospital chain, was subscribed 2.82 times on the last day of the share sale, reports Mint. Read more

B2B start-ups see investments surge to seven-year high, but hurdles remain

Nearly two decades after IndiaMart, an online trade directory, started out, investment is finally flowing into B2B (business-to-business) internet start-ups, but a shortage of credit to manufacturers and suppliers continues to hold back the expansion of the sector, reports Mint citing founders and investors. Read more

Bharat Serum plans IPO to raise Rs2,000 crore

Kotak Private Equity Group-backed Bharat Serum and Vaccines Limited is planning to raise Rs2,000 crore by offloading about 30% stake in an initial public offering of shares, reports ET citing people aware of the matter. Read more

PE/VCs interest in hotel industry revive in past 15-19 months: ICRA

The hotel industry is likely to get a big boost from PE and VC funds. According to an ICRA report, with the pick-up in Revenue per available room (RevPAR)s, and the industry prospects, PE/VC interest in hotels is likely to pickup further, reports TOI. Read more

PolicyBazaar in talks with bankers for a $1.5 billion IPO

More than a dozen investment banks, from Wall Street biggies to domestic heavyweights, made a pitch earlier this week as the parent of online insurance aggregator PolicyBazaar and PaisaBazaar, a lending platform, steps up work on its initial public offer, which could value the company at over $1.5 billion, reports TOI citing people close to the development. Read more