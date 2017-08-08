Home » Companies » Management
Last Published: Tue, Aug 08 2017. 03 49 PM IST
Tata Motors global sales grow 12% in July
Tata Motors reports a 12% increase in global sales in July at 98,534 units, including those of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) vehicles
New Delhi: Tata Motors on Tuesday reported a 12% increase in global sales in July at 98,534 units, including those of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) vehicles.
The company had sold 88,159 units in July 2016, Tata Motors said in a statement.
In the passenger vehicles category, global sales stood at 66,508 units last month as against 57,796 during the same period in 2016, a growth of 15%.
Sales of luxury brand Jaguar Land Rover were up 17% to 51,425 units in July compared to 43,932 in the same month of 2016. Tata Motors said sales of its commercial vehicles rose by 5% to 32,026 units as against 30,363 in the year-ago month.
First Published: Tue, Aug 08 2017. 03 49 PM IST
Latest News »
- This obscure stock suddenly trades more than JPMorgan and no one knows why
- Babri Masjid site is our property: Shia Waqf Board to Supreme Court
- Second half of monsoon season to receive normal rainfall: IMD
- Idea Cellular seeks NCLT nod for merger with Vodafone India
- Nitish has committed ‘political suicide’ by joining hands with BJP: Lalu Prasad
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Share