Tata Motors global sales grow 12% in July

New Delhi: Tata Motors on Tuesday reported a 12% increase in global sales in July at 98,534 units, including those of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) vehicles.

The company had sold 88,159 units in July 2016, Tata Motors said in a statement.

In the passenger vehicles category, global sales stood at 66,508 units last month as against 57,796 during the same period in 2016, a growth of 15%.

Sales of luxury brand Jaguar Land Rover were up 17% to 51,425 units in July compared to 43,932 in the same month of 2016. Tata Motors said sales of its commercial vehicles rose by 5% to 32,026 units as against 30,363 in the year-ago month.